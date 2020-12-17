Senate delegation, Chinese leader connect with video link to discuss ties

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and Chairman Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, Wang Yang connected through a video link on Wednesday.

Both sites have discussed bilateral relations, new roles of the parliaments especially after the corona outbreak, cooperation at CPEC and BRI levels. A delegation of the Senators led by Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, Senators Sajjad Hussain Turi, Dilawar Khan, Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Muhammad Ali Khan Saif, Mushahid Hussain Syed and Manzoor Kakar also attended the online meeting, while Secretary Senate Muhammad Qasim Samad Khan also presented on the occasion.

The Chairman Senate said the China is an everlasting friend of Pakistan and during the past few years, the friendship has turned into a strategic partnership. He said Pakistan is committed to one China policy, and Pakistan has supported Chinese positions on the important issues of the national interest. He said Pakistan valued Chinese support on various national and international issues, especially Chinese stance on Indian-Occupied Kashmir (IOK) at the UN.

Sadiq Sanjrani said at the parliamentary level, there is an exemplary cooperation between Pakistan and China, as all the political parties of Pakistan have the same stance on bilateral relations. He said China is Pakistan's largest trading partner and has invested the most so far. He said Pakistan and China have stood by each others at difficult times specifically Chinese support to control the epidemic was inevitable. He said the vaccines are very important and Pakistani experts are in touch with Chinese authorities. He thanked the Chinese leadership for sending team of experts for the assistance during the epidemic, adding that after their consultations, Pakistan had been able to control the pandemic to such great extent.

The chairman paid rich tributes to the President of China for declaring the vaccine to control the pandemic as a measure of global good. Regarding CPEC, Sadiq Sanjrani said Pakistan provides vast opportunities for coordination with the region and it would prove to be a great project. Sadiq Sanjrani said thanks to the CPEC, China would bring a new era of prosperity for the more than three billion people in South Asia, Central Asia and the Middle East. He said the CPEC would help accelerate economic activities in the region and Gwadar is emerging as a major hub for economic activities that would also create new employment opportunities.

The Chinese leader has lauded the chairman Senate for his leadership qualities, saying he has been has playing a vital role in strengthening Pak-China friendship. He said Pakistan is an important country and China is proud to have Pakistan as friend. The two leaders also expressed their commitment to take Pak-China friendship to the new heights.