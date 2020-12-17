Preparations for upcoming polio campaign in Sujawal reviewed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: A District Polio Emergency Centre (DPEC) meeting was held on Wednesday to review the preparations of an upcoming anti-polio drive, starting from January 11 to 17, 2021, aiming at to cover 160,894 children of under five-year of ages in district Sujawal.
The Deputy Commissioner, Sujawal, Muhammad Ismail Memon, who also chaired the meeting, said the day would soon come to when Pakistan would become a polio-free country. He directed the concerned authorities including district health officer and assistant director local government, Sujawal, to take action against officials who will not fully participate in the anti-polio campaign. The DC assured full support from the district administration Suajwal and directed the concerned officers for resource mobilisation effectively and efficiently.