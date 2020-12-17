Preparations for upcoming polio campaign in Sujawal reviewed

SUKKUR: A District Polio Emergency Centre (DPEC) meeting was held on Wednesday to review the preparations of an upcoming anti-polio drive, starting from January 11 to 17, 2021, aiming at to cover 160,894 children of under five-year of ages in district Sujawal.

The Deputy Commissioner, Sujawal, Muhammad Ismail Memon, who also chaired the meeting, said the day would soon come to when Pakistan would become a polio-free country. He directed the concerned authorities including district health officer and assistant director local government, Sujawal, to take action against officials who will not fully participate in the anti-polio campaign. The DC assured full support from the district administration Suajwal and directed the concerned officers for resource mobilisation effectively and efficiently.