Thu Dec 17, 2020
December 17, 2020

Preparations for upcoming polio campaign in Sujawal reviewed

December 17, 2020

SUKKUR: A District Polio Emergency Centre (DPEC) meeting was held on Wednesday to review the preparations of an upcoming anti-polio drive, starting from January 11 to 17, 2021, aiming at to cover 160,894 children of under five-year of ages in district Sujawal.

The Deputy Commissioner, Sujawal, Muhammad Ismail Memon, who also chaired the meeting, said the day would soon come to when Pakistan would become a polio-free country. He directed the concerned authorities including district health officer and assistant director local government, Sujawal, to take action against officials who will not fully participate in the anti-polio campaign. The DC assured full support from the district administration Suajwal and directed the concerned officers for resource mobilisation effectively and efficiently.

