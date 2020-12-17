Covid-19 claims life of educationist

Islamabad: The COVID-19 claimed life of an educationist, Zahoor Ahmed Mughal at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) here on Wednesday.

Zahoor Mughal, principal of the Islamabad Model School for Boys (IMSB), G-11/2 was admitted at Isolation Ward of PIMS on November 30 and later he was put on ventilator due to his critical condition.

The deceased was Ph.D scholar after doing M.Phil in Chemistry. Earlier, he also acted as vice principal of Islamabad Model College for Boys (IMCB), G-9/4. The funeral prayer of the deceased held at Sector I-10/4 was attended by a large number of colleagues, teaching staff, friends and officials of the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE).