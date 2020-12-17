Dr Yasmin Rashid remembers APS martyrs

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Wednesday said that 16th December tragedy reminded to pledge commitment to spread education and knowledge instead of extremism.

In a statement issued to remember the martyrs of APS tragedy, she said that education was priority of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. She said that even after so many years, terrorists were being condemned whereas children and teachers were being remembered with respect and admiration everywhere.

She said the nation would always remember the children and teachers who lost their lives that day to a ghastly terrorist attack. She said the children and teachers would always be etched on the memory of the nation and terrorists could never defeat the courage of this nation.