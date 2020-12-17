Resignations to be given, long march to be carried out: Rana Sana

LAHORE: PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah Khan has said the resignations will be given and a long march will also be held.

He said while talking to media Wednesday that the country cannot function without acknowledging the decision of the people. “They have been investigating me for three years while I have disclosed all my assets to the FBR and now I have been given a money- laundering notice,” he added.

False cases were being made against the opposition by the NAB but such cases cannot stop us, he said, adding the former premier Nawaz Sharif will return after his surgery. The Senate elections have nothing to do with the PDM movement, he concluded.