Columnist passes away

KARACHI: The daily Dawn’s senior columnist Irfan Husain passed away early Wednesday in Dorset, England, his family said.

In a tweet, his son Shakir Husain said “my father and dear friend, Irfan Husain, passed away in Dorset, England. I am grateful that he slipped away gently and that I was able to be with him. See you on the other side, Abba.”

A humble and gentle soul, a generation grew up reading his columns for decades first, as Mazdak, and later by his real name. He was born in Amritsar, India in 1944 and later migrated to Pakistan. He was educated in Karachi, Paris and Ankara, and joined the civil service in 1967. He divided his time between the UK, Pakistan and Sri Lanka since 2002.

Earlier in August through one of his columns in Dawn, Husain had revealed being diagnosed with a rare type of cancer. “After nearly three years of this barrage, I must confess there are times I wish it would just end quietly without fuss. But then I look outside the window and see the flowers, trees and birds in our garden, and I am happy to be still alive.” In his self written obituary for online “The Delhi Walla”, he said Husain shuffled off these mortal coils after an extended bout of moribundity. His last words were: “Too much temptation; not enough time.”He authored a book titled “Fatal Faultlines: Pakistan, Islam and the West” in 2012.