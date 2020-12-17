Court rejects plea to book Faisal Vawda

LAHORE: An Additional District and Sessions Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition seeking registration of a criminal case against Federal Minister Faisal Vawda over the charges of insulting national institutions by showing a boot in a TV show due to absence of the complainant. The application was moved by advocate Nauman stating Faisal by his gesture has insulted national institution and the parliament. However, later complainant didnâ€™t show up before the court.