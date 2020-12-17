KP directs advance payment to Christian employees

PESHAWAR: The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided the disbursement of pay and allowances for the month of December in advance to all Christian government servants and pensioners on the occasion of Christmas 2020.

The authorities concerned have directed to make arrangements to disburse salary and pension for the month of December to all provincial government servants and pensioners belonging to Christian community on December 21, 2020. It was notified here Wednesday by Finance Department KP Government.