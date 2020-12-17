Quran Khawani held for APS martyrs

PESHAWAR: The provincial government Wednesday arranged Quran Khawani for martyrs of Army Public Schools here at Chief Minister Secretariat on 6th anniversary of the tragedy.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, KP Government spokesman Kamran Bangash and other government dignitaries attended the Quran Khawani.

Special prayers were offered for peace and prosperity of the country. The participants also offered Fateha for the departed souls and prayed courage for bereaved families to bear loss with fortitude. On the occasion special prayers were also offered for early recoveries of corona victims and elimination of the viral disease.

Earlier, a special squad of Pakistan Army presented guard of honour at monument of APS martyrs where the bereaved families, civil society and youth laid wreaths. The school children observed candlelight vigil at APS monument and presented tribute to the victims of the barbaric incident.