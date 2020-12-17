close
Renovation of Shuhada-e-APS Memorial Library ordered

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Higher Education Kamran Bangash on Tuesday directed the officials to renovate the Shuhada-e-APS Public Library along modern lines.

He issued the directives as he visited the Directorate of Archaeology and Libraries where he inspected various sections and reviewed performance of the directorate.

Director Zahirullah briefed the special assistant on various administrative and management issues of the directorate besides the future plans.

Kamran Bangash asked the directorate to take steps for establishing public libraries in Hayatabad and other parts of the province in view of growing public demand to inculcate book reading habit in the youth who are rightly considered future leaders.

The special assistant said that private documents should be made public in the larger public interest. He called for strengthening coordination with international libraries.

Kamran Bangsh said measures should be taken for completing paperwork at the earliest to overcome staff shortage.

He underlined the need for taking concrete measures to establish more public libraries to promote book reading culture among the youth.

