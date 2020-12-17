Govt striving to improve living standards of people in merged areas

WANA: Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Naseerullah Wazir, who is Chairman District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) South Waziristan, said that the provincial government was spending huge funds to improve the living standards of the people in the merged areas.

He was chairing a meeting of the DDAC regarding development work in South Waziristan tribal district.

He said that no effort would be spared to work for the wellbeing of the people.

Member Provincial Assembly Hafiz Aisamuddin, Additional Deputy Commissioner Faheedullah Khan, Assistant Director Local Government Haleem Shah Kundi and other attended the meeting.