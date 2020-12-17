Dasu power project: Wapda to honour accord, official assures affectees

MANSEHRA: An official on Wednesday assured the people of Upper Kohistan that the Wapda would honour its 2016 agreement with them and non-locals would not be appointed in the 4300 megawatts Dasu Hydropower project.

“This is a mega power project, which would not only meet the electricity shortfall of the country but also bring prosperity to the area. You should extend support to the district administration and Wapda in its timely completion,” Deputy Commissioner Upper Kohistan Arif Khan Yousufzai told an 80-member committee of the affected families at his office in Dasu.

He said that as per agreement, which reached between Wapda and the people some almost four years ago, no company working at the dam would appoint non-locals as labourers and on such other positions.

“I have summoned an important meeting of the Wapda and other companies working on the Dasu dam on December 21 and issue of the appointment of the non-locals is on top of the agenda,” Yousufzai said.