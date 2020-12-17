Policeman martyred in Lakki Marwar attack

LAKKI MARWAT: A policeman embraced martyrdom when unidentified gunmen opened fire on him at the Mir Alam checkpost on Dara Tang Chashma Road in the wee hours of Wednesday, official sources said.

They said that the miscreants opened fire on policemen stationed at the Wanda Mir Alam post, on boundary between Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, killing Constable Muhammad Rafiq on the spot.

They said that as the police personnel reached the police post after patrolling in the border area, their car came under attack. As a result, Constable Muhammad Rafiq, who was present in the car at the time of firing, was martyred on the spot. A passer-by identified as Hathi Khan was injured in the firing.

After the incident, a heavy contingent of police rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area and launched a search operation. However, no arrest was made. The body of the cop was shifted to the Police Lines where his funeral prayer was offered.