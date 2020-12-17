close
Thu Dec 17, 2020
WSSP begins evaluation of employees to improve service delivery

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) on Wednesday launched an operation to evaluate performance of employees as part of efforts to enhance productivity of service delivery systems.

Chief Executive Officer WSSP Syed Zafar Ali Shah directed the zonal officers to compile an attendance report of staff and initiate action against absent workers following prescribed rules and regulations.

He also directed for transfer of staff having unsatisfactory performance to other zones.

He said that no compromise would be made on cleanliness in the city and those found guilty of negligence would be taken to task.

He also urged the people to cooperate with WSSP and inform the authorities about their problems regarding water and sanitation.

