KP Assembly committee on transport meets

PESHAWAR: Member Provincial Assembly Liaqat Ali Khan, chairman KP Assembly’s Standing Committee on Transport Department, chaired a meeting of the committee at the Assembly Secretariat on Wednesday.

KP Minister for Transport Shah Muhammad Wazir, MPAs Nazir Ahmad Abbasi, Abdul Ghaffar, Ajmal Khan, Zeenat Bibi, Rehana Ismail, Shafiq Sher Afridi, Fahim Ahmad, Malak Badshah Saleh, Nisar Ahmad, heads of the Transport Department, Peshawar Development Authority, BRT and TransPeshawar attended the meeting, according an official statement.

On the occasion the secretary of department Zakir Hussain Afridi, DG PDA Syed Zafar Ali Shah, Chief Executive Officer TransPeshawar Fayaz Khan and other sector heads of urban transport briefed the participants about working and achievements of the department.

It was decided that all members of the standing committee will visit the BRT operations to overview it on the spot and suggest for more betterment.

The department also briefed the committee on the overall transport system and steps being undertaken to bring it on a par with the latest needs of the people all over the province.