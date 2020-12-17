F1 pioneer Frank Williams ‘stable’ in hospital

LONDON: Frank Williams, who built the Williams team into a dominant Formula One force in the 1980s and 1990s, is in a stable condition after being admitted to hospital, the team announced late Tuesday.

The 78-year-old established the team in 1977 and went on to win nine constructors’ world championships and seven drivers’ titles, although the most recent triumphs came in 1997.

“Sir Frank Williams has recently been admitted to hospital where he is currently in a stable condition,” the team said in a statement without giving medical details.

“Frank’s medical condition is a private matter and therefore the family will not be releasing any further details at this time. We will ask you to respect the family’s privacy. The team will release a further update in due course.”

Williams has used a wheelchair since being injured in a car crash in France in 1986.

He spent a period in hospital after contracting pneumonia in 2016 and subsequently stopped travelling to races, although he did appear at the British GP in 2019.—AFP