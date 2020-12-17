Arif Naqvi will be at gangsters’ mercy in US jail, court hears

LONDON: Two key witnesses have told the Westminster Magistrates’ Court in the Abraaj Group founder Arif Naqvi’s extradition trial that the Pakistani national’s life will be at risk if extradited to the United States as he will be at the mercy of violent

gang members who operate in shadows and openly in the US prisons. At the last day of Naqvi’s extradition hearing before District Judge Emma Arbuthnot, witnesses told the court that gangs operate freely in US prisons.

The second and last day’s first witness, James Troisi, previously a correctional officer at the ECC, told the court “it would be a very brief period of time before Mr Naqvi’s status would be common knowledge. There are gangs and career criminals in every housing unit. Mr Naqvi will be seen as a man of means and there will be people that will want him to provide them with goods if he wants to eat”.

He also spoke of the occasional collusion between certain guards and inmates. He told the court: “Officers have been terminated and criminally prosecuted for bringing contraband into gang members. Officers’ families have been threatened by gang members.”

The witness said his knowledge was current, as confirmed, and stated he continues to frequent the ECC and has “almost daily contact” with other correctional officers who still work there.

Discrediting the US government statements, he said: “The US lawyer is quoting policy. What she says is in line with the policy. But it is not in line with the practice. As someone who was part of writing the policies, I do not agree that this is how it actually happens.”

Further evidence was also given by Joshua Dratel, a respected US lawyer, on the reliability of the US assurance, casting doubts on its veracity and validity, claiming he had every reason to believe that despite being assured Naqvi would be at the ECC when brought to the US.

He was also asked, if he had experience or reason to believe that if extradited, the US Marshall service may ignore or go against the assurance given to the UK court. Dratel said: “Yes”, further stating “she [US Marshall] is not talking about what is going to happen in 18 months; she is talking about when he is extradited. And once that happens, British courts will have no ability to enforce anything, once he is in the US. This assurance does not reflect what will happen down the road.”

What continues to be strange is why the US continues to argue about the prisons in which Naqvi would be held, given they have also stated earlier in July that he would have bail — an argument which Naqvi’s lawyers said could not be upheld on its face value. Final Written submissions are due from both sides by January 8 with an initial judgment from the Chief Magistrate by the end of January.