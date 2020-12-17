APS tragedy united nation against terror, says Imran

By News Desk

PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the tragedy of Army Public School (APS) united the entire nation against terrorism and the supreme sacrifices of innocent students and their teachers had paved the way towards durable peace in the country.

Addressing a function after inaugurating the Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) here, the Prime Minister said the “matchless sacrifices of innocent students and teachers have united the entire nation against menace of terrorism” and held their sacrifices in high esteem on the sixth anniversary of the incident.

On December 16, 2014, terrorists of the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) stormed the APS Peshawar and massacred at least 144 people—most of them students—leading to a national reckoning against terrorism and the development of the National Action Plan.

The Prime Minister, along with other participants, observed a one-minute’s silence and offered Fateha on the occasion. Khan said he feels the pain of the families of the victims of APS and expressed solidarity with them.

He said December 16 had become a turning point in the national history of Pakistan, uniting the entire nation to defeat terrorism. In a tweet ahead of the event, the Prime Minister wrote: “Today, six years ago, the nation was shocked and grieved by the extreme act of terrorism against children and teachers of APS; and the nation came together with a resolve to take on those responsible. We remain determined and are moving forward in fulfilling this commitment to the nation.”

Separately, President Arif Alvi said the APS Peshawar incident six years ago “brought tears in the eyes of the nation”.