Grim milestone as Pakistan’s corona death toll tops 9,000

Ag Agencies

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday recorded 105 Covid-19 deaths — its highest single-day fatalities since June 30 — raising the nation’s death toll above the 9,000-mark, a grim milestone, prompting the Prime Minister’s focal person on coronavirus to reiterate his call for following health guidelines amid the second wave of the coronavirus.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre’s (NCOC) daily situation update, the country saw 2,731 more people testing positive for the virus in the 24-hour-period leading to Wednesday, raising active infections to 48,369.

Most of the Covid fatalities in that period were from Sindh, followed by Punjab. Of the total 105 fatalities, 98 people died in hospitals, 70 of whom were on ventilators. With the recent deaths, Pakistan’s coronavirus death toll stood at 9,010.

Among the provinces, Punjab had the highest death toll at 3,452, followed by Sindh 3,222, Khyber Pakthunkhwa (KP) 1,489, Islamabad 379, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) 193, Balochistan 176 and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) 99.

At least 3,066 coronavirus patients are admitted in hospitals across the country, 2,510 of who are deemed critical, while 316 ventilators were occupied. Multan continued to lead the nation in ventilators’ occupancy at 48 per cent, followed by Islamabad 46 per cent, Peshawar 26 per cent and Lahore 34 per cent. Rawalpindi on the other hand was ahead in the occupancy of oxygen beds at 42 per cent, followed by Multan 41 per cent, Peshawar 64 per cent and Karachi 37 per cent.

The national Covid-19 positivity ratio was recorded 7.2 per cent, with the highest test positivity of 18.76 per cent observed in Karachi, followed by Hyderabad 16.56 per cent and Peshawar 15.99 per cent.

Meanwhile, speaking at the NCOC, Dr Faisal Sultan called on the public to follow virus standard operating procedures (SOPs) during wedding seasons and ahead of Christmas, and recommended that even after the vaccine is administered, people ought to continue taking precautions.

Separately, Minister for Federal Education Shafqat Mahmood said the government took the “right decision” to close educational institutions. Taking to Twitter, the minister assured students that all schools and colleges would reopen as soon as the coronavirus situation was under control.