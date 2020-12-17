close
Thu Dec 17, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
December 17, 2020

NAEAC team visits Arid University

Islamabad

Rawalpindi : National Agriculture Education Accreditation Council (NAEAC) team visited Pir Mehr Ali Shah, Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) to evaluate the BS degree programs of Department of Food Science & Technology and Forestry & Range Management.

The team was headed by Prof. Dr. Ishtiaq A. Rajwana, chairperson NAEAC, including Dr. Abdul Ghaffar Secretary NAEAC, Prof. Dr. Tahir Zahoor Director General NIFSAT, Prof Dr. Alam Zeb University of Agriculture Peshawar, Prof. Dr. Tahir Siddique Former Chairman, Department of Forestry and Range Management, University of Agriculture, Faisalabad and Dr. Syed Mozzam Nizami Chairman, Department of Forestry, University of Haripur.

