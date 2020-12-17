COVID-19 claims 10 lives in twin cities

Rawalpindi : The number of patients being tested positive per day for COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district is showing a downward trend for the last one week or so though the number of deaths caused by the virus is still higher as in the last 24 hours, another 10 confirmed patients from the region died of coronavirus illness.

As many as 250 new patients have been tested positive from the twin cities in the last 24 hours and it happened after a month that less than 251 cases have been reported from the region. Earlier, the number of patients tested positive in a day from the twin cities dropped down to below 250 only once after November 5 and it was on November 16, apparently due to a ‘dharna’ staged by Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan when 247 new cases were registered in a day.

The second wave of COVID-19 outbreak hit population in ICT and Rawalpindi district much harder after the first week of November. It is worth mentioning here that at least 260 patients belonging to the twin cities died of the disease in the last one month while well over 14200 patients have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 from the region in the last 30 days.

Another 10 deaths due to COVID-19 reported from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours has taken death toll from the region to 869 while confirmation of 250 new patients positive has taken tally to 46298 on Wednesday.

The virus claimed two more lives in ICT taking death toll from the federal capital to 379 while eight confirmed patients from Rawalpindi district died of the disease taking death toll from the district to 490.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 158 new patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 in ICT taking total number of confirmed patients of the disease from the federal capital to 35203. To date, 28699 patients have recovered in the federal capital. The number of active cases of COVID-19 in ICT was 6125 on Wednesday.