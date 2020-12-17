Committees constituted for restructuring PSB

ISLAMABAD: The meeting of Executive Committee of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Wednesday decided to restructure the board and for the purpose sub-committees were constituted to initiate the required work in this regard.

Almost two years back, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani was given the task to restructure the board. However, Mani submitted his recommendations in January 2019 but since then there has been no progress in this regard.

Now the newly-formed Executive Committee has decided to restart the restructuring process. Committees have been formed under the supervision of Special Secretary IPC to look into the different options.

The committee that met under the chair of Minister for IPC Dr Fehmida Mirza considered options of hosting of 14th South Asian Games in Pakistan. The hiring of foreign coaches for preparation of the international events was also discussed in the meeting.

Contingentâ€™s participation in the 6th Asian Beach Games to be held in China and the Tokyo Olympics was also given a final shape.

The committee members also decided to form a committee to reconsider cash incentives for players to finalise the plans for the National Games.