Southern Punjab, Central Punjab, Balochistan record victories

KARACHI: Southern Punjab, Central Punjab and Balochistan recorded victories in the first round of the Pakistan Cup One-Day Tournament 2020-21 for Second XI that exploded into action here at different venues on Wednesday.

Here at KCCA Stadium, Sindh tasted a six-wicket defeat at the hands of Southern Punjab.

Sindh staged 208 all out in 49.4 overs. Saifullah Bangash top-scored with 57 off 78 balls, smacking two fours. He put on 72 for the ninth-wicket stand with Hassan Khan, who belted 46 off 40 balls, hammering one four and two sixes.

Salahuddin and Mukhtar Ahmed took three wickets each.

Southern Punjab achieved the target in 43.3 overs after losing four wickets.

Waqar Hussain top-scored with 65 off 89 balls, smashing nine fours. Anas Mustafa made 41 while Rameez Alam remained unbeaten on 40 off 52 balls.

Here at TMC Ground, Central Punjab demolished Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 92 runs.

Central Punjab posted 239 in 49.3 overs. Imran Dogar top-scored with 67 off 86 balls, hitting nine fours. Raza Ali Dar made 54 off 70 balls with three sixes. Mohammad Faiq contributed 47. Mohammad Mohsin took three wickets, while Mohammad Imran and Maaz Sadaqat grabbed two wickets apiece.

In response, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were all out for 147 runs in 39 overs. Sahibzada Farhan top-scored with 67 runs, smacking eight fours. Left-arm-spinner Kamran Afzal took 4-26, while Raza Ali Dar snared three wickets.

Here at NBP Sports Complex, Balochistan defeated Northern by 32 runs.

Balochistan scored 258-9 after being put into bat. Opener Azeem Ghumman scored 62 off 82 balls, striking five fours. Awais Zia chipped in with 49 off 56 balls, while Israr Ahmed contributed 44 off 68 balls.

Salman Irshad took 3-37, while Naveed Malik took 2-37.

Umair Masoodâ€™s 89 went in vain as Northern were dismissed for 226 runs in 45.3 overs, in response. Umair faced 111 balls in his innings, striking ten fours. Mohammad Aamer Shah contributed 31.