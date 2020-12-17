close
Thu Dec 17, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent  
December 17, 2020

Shaheen wants to bowl bouncers like Shoaib did

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent  
December 17, 2020

LAHORE: National team fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi is working on developing a sharp-incoming bouncer of the likes of former pacer Shoaib Akhtar.

In a conversation from New Zealand, he said he wants to be able to bowl bouncers like those of the former speedster.

Shaheen said that he wants to swing like Wasim Akram, deadly yorkers like Waqar Younis, and outswingers like Sohail Khan. Slow balls have become a necessity of modern cricket and this helps to prevent batsmen from scoring runs. I will try my best to master them all,” he said.

