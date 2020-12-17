Shadab fit to lead team

LAHORE: Pakistanâ€™s stand-in captain Shadab Khan has reportedly regained fitness and will lead Pakistan in the three-match T20I series against New Zealand.

Shadab will be the captain in place of injured Babar Azam, who fractured his thumb during training.

An official of the PCB said that the 22-year-old all-rounder took part in a net session on Wednesday where he bowled and batted. He also took part in an extensive training and fielding session.

He further said that the team management is satisfied with Shadabâ€™s fitness and there is a strong possibility that the player will lead the men in green in the first T20 in Auckland.

After Babarâ€™s injury, Shadab was named to lead the side in the T20I series. However, the player developed a groin niggle, which led to a debate about who will lead the side if he does not recover in time.

Shadab missed the Zimbabwe T20Is at home due to a similar injury.

The official further said that injured players Babar and Imam-ul-Haq were engaged in separate training under the supervision of Dr. Sohail Saleem and teamâ€™s physiotherapist.