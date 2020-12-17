All-rounder Imad delighted by crowd presence in New Zealand

ISLAMABAD: As Pakistan cricketers in New Zealand are trying to make the best use of their precious time, however at the same time all-rounder Imad Wasim has expressed his delight over finding the crowd during the New Zealand tour.

Talking to media in Auckland on the sidelines of national team’s net practice session on Wednesday, Imad said his teammates were keenly looking forward to crowd presence at the ground.

“As we have missed the crowd in recent times so It would be really exciting to see the crowd members supporting the players again. Playing in front of the spectators gives a totally different atmosphere. We are looking forward to the crowd for this series. I hope to see a good crowd presence and encouraging support of Pakistani fans here. It is really good to be back playing in front of the crowd.”

Imad added that the team had been working hard after completion of the quarantine period.

“Within the short time at our disposal, we have worked hard and prepared well for the series. We are excited to play our best cricket here.”

The all-rounder termed the series golden for youngsters, who are knocking at the doors of international cricket.

“I would advise the youngsters to grab the opportunity with both hands. The players eying a permanent spot in the team must make the best use of available opportunities. I hope they all would go on to make a name for themselves.”

Imad claimed that he has attained top level of fitness. “I had some problems in the near past but now I am totally fit and looking forward to the series.”

Meanwhile, Pakistan team members attended active training sessions in Auckland on Wednesday.

Besides physical training, players also took part in net practice along with the teammates having realistic chances of making it to the playing XI in the T20 series.

Shadab Khan was seen batting and bowling in the nets after completing some stretching exercises. The opening T20I against New Zealand will be played tomorrow (Friday) in Auckland.