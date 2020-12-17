close
Thu Dec 17, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
December 17, 2020

Preparation for PSL 6 continues

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
December 17, 2020

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has launched its preparations for the conduct of the sixth segment of PSL with the players' drafting schedule to be announced later this month.

Given the current situation, drafting is suggested to be done online or at an open venue. Player retention and release dates will be announced in the last week of this month. According to sources, league matches are likely to be held in Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi and Multan only, while a proposal to hold the league at 2 or 3 venues instead of 4 is also under consideration.

Latest News

More From Sports