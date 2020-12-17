Preparation for PSL 6 continues

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has launched its preparations for the conduct of the sixth segment of PSL with the players' drafting schedule to be announced later this month.

Given the current situation, drafting is suggested to be done online or at an open venue. Player retention and release dates will be announced in the last week of this month. According to sources, league matches are likely to be held in Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi and Multan only, while a proposal to hold the league at 2 or 3 venues instead of 4 is also under consideration.