Thu Dec 17, 2020
e-thenews
Our Correspondent
December 17, 2020

Shabbir says he was asked to remove beard

Sports

Our Correspondent
December 17, 2020

LAHORE: Former Test cricketer Shabbir Ahmad has claimed that he was refused international cricket because he grew a beard.

The 44-year-old former cricketer said that a PCB officer called him to his office and asked him to shave if he wanted to continue playing international cricket. “Shave this beard otherwise you can’t play international cricket,” Shabbir quoted the officer, during an interview on TV on Wednesday.

He said he replied to the officer that he was ready to sacrifice his career for the "Sunnat-e-Rasool".

He expressed these views.

He further said that he was offered by an Australian player to play for Australia but he refused.

The tall fast bowler made his debut in 1999 and played 10 Tests, 32 ODIs, and one T20I.

