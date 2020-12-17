Barry's, Diamond Paints/FG win

LAHORE: As Barry's overwhelmed their rivals, Diamond Paints/FG Polo had to fight all ends for victory in the Hamdan Polo Cup for Lahore Open Polo Championship 2020 matches here at the Lahore Polo Club on Wednesday.

The first match of the day proved to be a one-sided affair as Barry's crushed Newage 7-2. Phenomenal Hamza Mawaz Khan played the key role in Barry's triumph with a classic contribution of five goals while Nafees Barry and Ernesto Oscar Trotz converted one goal each. Edward Banner Eve and Azam Hayat Noon struck one goal apiece for Newage.

Mannuel Carranza and Mumtaz Abbas Niazi officiated the match as field umpires.

The second match of the day between Diamond Paints/FG Polo and Monnoo Polo proved to be a thriller. After a tough fight, Diamond Paints/FG Polo won the match 4-3.

Saqib Khan Khakwani and Tom Brodie displayed high-quality polo skills and contributed two goals each.

Amirreza Behboudi scored two goals for Monnoo Polo, while Agha Musa Ali Khan struck one.

Mannuel Carranza and Hugo Antonio supervised the match as field umpires.