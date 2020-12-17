KP, Central Punjab record big victories

KARACHI: Leaders Khyber Pakhtunkhwa notched their fifth win while Central Punjab recorded their third straight victory on the third day of their eighth round four-day fixtures of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (first-class) here at different venues on Wednesday.

KP overwhelmed Southern Punjab by ten wickets to extend lead at the summit with 140 points while Central Punjab defeated Balochistan by nine wickets thanks to Hasan Ali’s fantastic bowling to move to 102 points.

Here at the UBL Sports Complex, after being forced to follow-on, Southern Punjab were folded for 200 in their second innings in 50.2 overs to give KP only four runs to win which they achieved in three balls without losing any wicket.

Like the first innings, Southern Punjab’s batsmen failed to put up a fine show against tidy bowling from KP’s spinners. Mohammad Umair, batting down the order, top-scored with 77 off 102 balls, clobbering 11 fours.

Saif Badar made 26 off 43 balls, hammering two fours.

Left-arm spinner Khalid Usman claimed 3-63, for 6-142 match figures, while off-spinner Sajid Khan captured 2-85, for 7-189 match figures. Fakhar Zaman also showed some glimpse of his spin bowling, claiming 2-19 in four overs.

Earlier, in response to KP’s mammoth first innings total of 487 all out, Southern Punjab resumed their first innings at 145-5 and were bowled out for 290 in 62.2 overs.

Aamer Yamin showed his class with the willow, hammering a rapid 55-ball 93, smacking eight sixes and eight fours.

Ali Usman made 29 off 53 balls, hitting six fours. Spinner Sajid Khan got 5-104, while Khalid Usman claimed 3-79.

The third defeat left Southern Punjab at 106 points.

Here at the SBP Ground, Central Punjab overwhelmed Balochistan by nine wickets. Central Punjab achieved the 47-run target in the 14th over after losing one wicket. Ali Zaryab hit 22 not out.

Earlier, Balochistan, who had been forced to follow-on, resumed their second innings at 130-6 and were folded for 285.

Umaid Asif scored 69 off 100 balls, clobbering ten fours and one six. He added 138 runs for the seventh wicket association with Jalat Khan, who smacked two sixes and five fours in his 86-ball 65. Hasan Ali led from the front, claiming 5-76, for match-haul of 10-108. His new ball partner Waqas Maqsood claimed 3-63, for 6-101 in the match.

Central Punjab scored 379 in their first innings. In response, Balochistan managed 130.

This was the fourth defeat tasted by Balochistan, who have been left truncated by the departure of some of their top players for New Zealand.

Here at the National Stadium, skipper Asad Shafiq hammered 117 not out, his second century of the season, to enable Sindh to gain 311 runs lead when they declared their first innings at 514-8 after resuming at 353-5 in response to Northern’s first innings score of 203 all out.

Asad, who was batting on 46 on the second day at stumps, smashed 13 fours in his excellent 191-ball knock. He added 115 runs for the sixth wicket association with left-handed batsman Saad Ali, who fell for 44 after resuming at 23. Saad Ali struck three fours from 104 balls. Shehzar Mohammad made 28 off 59, hitting three fours. Abrar Ahmad chipped in with 17 not out.

Left-arm spinner Nawaz was the pick of the bowlers with 5-108 in 24.1 overs.

Northern were 29 without loss in their second innings when bails were drawn.