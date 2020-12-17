Asad eyes comeback

LAHORE: Pakistan’s veteran batsman Asad Shafiq is eyeing a comeback to the national side on the back of his performances in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21.

The 35-year-old managed just 67 runs from five innings in the three-match Test series against England, as a result of which he was dropped from the squad for the three-match New Zealand Test series.

While talking to media, Asad said that his performances in the four-day (Quaid-e-Azam Trophy) tournament will facilitate his bid to return to the team.

“It obviously bothers you when you get dropped after being a permanent part of the team,” the Karachi-born batsman said. “However, I have taken this positively. I am playing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy for only two reasons right now. First is to take Sindh to the top of the table and second is to make a comeback in the national side.”

The right-handed batsman said that he was working with former batsman Mohammad Yousuf to improve his technique. “I had a chat recently with Yousuf bhai, who feels that I need to work more on the mental aspect of my game rather than technical,” he said.

Shafiq has scored over 500 runs from eight games in the ongoing edition of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy with two centuries and three fifties to his name.