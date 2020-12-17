BCCI, PIEDMC chiefs meet

LAHORE: Bahawalpur Industrial Estate is the first of its kind project in South Punjab to bring the less-developed areas of the country into the mainstream, and it will usher a new era of development in this region, a statement quoted an official, as saying on Wednesday.

Talking to a delegation of Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry, headed by its President Tanveer Mahmood, PIEDMC Chairman Syed Nabeel Hashmi said that this industrial estate, spread over 483 acres, will be developed on the pattern of Sundar Industrial Estate in Lahore, where all infrastructure, including electricity, roads, sewerage and other developmental facilities have been provided, keeping in view the international construction standards.

Main raw material production of Bahawalpur region is sunflower, cotton, mustard seed and sugarcane. Moreover, this region yields big amount of wool; hence, Bahawalpur industrial estate will be a good option for industrialists from textile industry, including weaving, spinning, processing and printing.

Wool processing and weaving units has strong potential in the area oil extraction and solvent extraction plants will also attract investment, he added.