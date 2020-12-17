Civic Hackathon concluded

KARACHI: The online Civic Hackathon 2020, organized and presented by Telenor Pakistan, Code for Pakistan, and OPEN Islamabad, was successfully concluded recently, a statement said on Wednesday.

The Civic Hackathon brought together a mix of technologists, designers, urban planners, social scientists, NGOs and CSOs, and government, to approach and solve problems digitally, it added.

It was code for Pakistan’s first-ever virtual hackathon organised to solve social and civic problems using technology.

Due to COVID-19, the hackathon was presented online, and the theme for this year included edTech, finTech, health, environment, food security and public safety.

During the virtual closing ceremony, chief guest Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar shared a special message for the participants, before the winning teams were announced, it said.

He congratulated all the participants on being an active part of Pakistan’s progress towards a bright, digital future.

He also commended their efforts, while advising them to focus entirely on coming up with original solutions, irrespective of the results of the hackathon, because helping others is the only true reward.