close
Thu Dec 17, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
December 17, 2020

Gold prices up Rs750/tola

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
December 17, 2020

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market rose Rs750/tola to Rs 111,750/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association on Wednesday.

Similarly, 10 grams gold price raised Rs643 to Rs95,808, it added.

In the international market too, bullion rates increased $20 to $1,864/ounce.

Jewellers claimed prices in the local market remained Rs2,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market, it said.

Similarly, silver rates also increased Rs50 to Rs1,250/tola. Price of 10 grams silver rose Rs42.87 to Rs1,071.67, it added.

Latest News

More From Business