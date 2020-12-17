Six years have passed but the wounds of the APS attack are still fresh. December 16 is remembered as Black Day in Pakistan because six years ago, on this unfortunate day, more than a hundred innocent children were killed in the Army Public School in Peshawar. More than 140 people including students, teachers and other staff lost their lives. Today, I pray that the families of the martyrs find peace and patience to overcome such a great loss.

Anthony Sahotra

Larkana