A failed show

The Lahore jalsa which was being touted as a game changer turned out to be an anticlimax. Nothing of the sort that was being predicted by the opposition leaders happened. There are several reasons for the failure of the PDM. The alliance has heterogeneous elements each of which has different ideologies and vested interests. The entire movement is centered on dislodging PM Imran Khan. It has no alternate plan to improve the economy and uplift the people. The recent economic indicators that have shown that the economy is improving have gone against the opposition parties. Nawaz Sharif’s narrative has also damaged the credibility of the alliance.

The Lahore jalsa couldn’t be a crowd-puller because of the high chances of the spread of the virus because of the inevitable breach of SOPs. The people’s lukewarm response to the opposition’s protest is a gain for Imran Khan and the PTI. The issue of resignations does not pose a serious threat to the federal government. On the other hand, the government is likely to get more strengthened after March 2021 following the Senate elections where the PTI will have a majority. This is the real worry for the opposition.

Arif Majeed

Karachi