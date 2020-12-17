close
Thu Dec 17, 2020
December 17, 2020

Safe for business

Newspost

 
December 17, 2020

It is quite reassuring to see that Pakistan is now being viewed as a safe country for both international sports and business. There is a need to benefit from this positive development and invite multinational companies (MNCs) to invest in Pakistan.

A number of private equity giants and multinational companies which were contemplating to invest in India are now heading to Bangladesh and other developing countries because of their relatively high ease of doing business rankings. Pakistan can take the lead by negotiating with these MNCs by offering better terms and conditions than what other countries are offering.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

USA

