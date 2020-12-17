Since last Sunday (Dec 13), all TV shows have been discussing only one topic – whether the Lahore jalsa was a flop show. We are listening to different analysts guessing the actual number of people present at Minar-e-Pakistan – the site of the jalsa. Is this the real issue of Pakistan? No one is talking about the country’s real challenges which are directly affecting the people. Ordinary people have to deal with energy shortages in this chilly weather due to delays in import of LNG. The people cannot even afford essential commodities, including medicines, as the prices of these commodities are increasing at a rapid pace. Young people who have recently graduated are jobless. On the other hand, traders are in panic due to a high rate of taxes.

It was shocking to learn that Pakistan ranked 154th among 189 states on the United Nation’s Human Development Index (HDI) for the year 2020. This ranking highlights our rulers’ priority and seriousness in governance. All stakeholders should highlight the real issues of the country so that these issues are resolved in a timely manner.

Aftab Jamali

Larkana