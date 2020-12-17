close
Thu Dec 17, 2020
December 17, 2020

Show maturity

Newspost

 
December 17, 2020

This refers to the letter ‘Learning from mistakes’ (Dec 15) by Akbar Jan Marwat. It is true that the PTI used to criticise the previous governments for the backwardness of the country. It will not be wrong to say that since the PTI government came into power, it has been more interested in accusing other politicians of corruption.

It is also correct that the opposition has a right to take a stand for themselves. However, in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic, political rallies can put the lives of people in danger. The opposition parties need to show some maturity.

Yasira Mansoor

Makran

