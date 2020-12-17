Over a dozen huts gutted in Ahsanabad

Over a dozen huts were gutted in a fire that broke out in Karachi’s Ahsanabad area on Wednesday. The huts were set up at a vacant plot in Gulshan-e-Maymar, said the Site Superhighway police.

The fire brigade department sent firefighters to the location as soon as they were informed about the blaze. It took an hour to put out the fire. The spokesperson for the fire brigade department said no loss of life was reported in the fire.

According to the police said, a number of families were living in the huts in the shanty town. Residents claimed they had seen four unknown men starting the fire by using petrol and that that the suspects had escaped immediately the scene, the police added. They told the police they had received a warning “to evacuate the plot before the incident”.