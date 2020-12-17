Teenager among three dead in road accidents

Three people, including a teenaged boy, lost their lives in road accidents that occurred in parts of the city on Wednesday.

A man was crushed to death by an overspeeding water tanker truck near Superhighway. The body was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy where the deceased was identified as 25-year-old Zahid Iqbal, son of Ghulam Akbar, said the Malir Cantonment police. The driver of the water tanker truck fled the scene.

After the accident, a large number of people gathered at the scene and demanded of the police to arrest the driver responsible for the accident. A heavy contingent of the law enforcers reached the scene and assured the protesters of the driverâ€™s arrest. The protest also caused a massive traffic jam in the area.

SHO Faisal Latif said the police had impounded the tanker and that a case had been registered. Another motorcyclist was crushed to death by a speedy dumper truck near Northern Bypass. The body was transported to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where the deceased was identified as 44-year-old Imran, son of Noor.

In a similar accident, 18-year-old Hassan Khan, son of Ibrar Khan, was killed when a speedy passenger bus hit his motorcycle in the Korangi Crossing area. The Zaman Town police said they had impounded the bus; however, the driver had managed to escape. A case has been registered and an investigation is continuing.