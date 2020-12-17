Robber breaks ATM in Gulberg, makes off with Rs1.8m

A robber broke a private bankâ€™s automated teller machine (ATM) in Karachi's Gulberg area in the early hours of Wednesday and made off with Rs1.8 million.

The Gulberg police said they were investigating the burglary at the ATM booth of the Faisal Bank on Sharae Pakistan. The robber committed the theft in fifteen minutes â€“ entering the ATM booth at 4:50am and fleeing the scene at 5:05am, the police added.

The CCTV footage shows a man, whose face was covered, committing the robbery; however, the police are investigating if the robber was accompanied by any associates present outside the ATM booth.

No security guard was present outside the bank when the robbery was committed, the police said. According to DSP Nasir Bukhari, the robber broke open the ATMâ€™s part that houses cash-loaded trays and made off with two of the three trays having Rs1.8 million in total. The robber, however, left the third tray that had only Rs5,000, he added. The police said a case had been registered and a hunt had been launched to catch the thief.

Smuggled cloth

The customs authorities on Wednesday seized smuggled cloth and yarn worth millions of rupees in Karachi.

According to the customs spokesperson, they conducted a raid at a warehouse in the New Karachi area and seized 50 tonnes of cloth and 25 tonnes of yarn, estimated at Rs140 million. He said the cloth and the yarn had been illegally imported from India.

Clash

A clash broke out between customs officials and traders when the former tried to impound a container in the cityâ€™s Tariq Road area. The customs spokesman said they received a tip-off that smuggled goods were present in the container.

One custom personnel was injured in the clash, said the spokesman. It was reported that the container had non-custom paid clothes smuggled from Afghanistan but the traders denied the allegation and maintained that the clothes were made locally.