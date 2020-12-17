Covid kills 15 as 1,224 more test positive in Sindh

Fifteen more people have died due to Covid-19 and another 1,224 cases have been reported during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral disease reaching 3,237 in the province.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Wednesday that 11,495 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 1,224 people, or 11 per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 2,178,494 tests, which have resulted in 199,706 positive cases, which means that 9.2 per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 continues to stand at two per cent. He said that 20,132 patients are currently under treatment: 19,227 in self-isolation at home, 16 at isolation centres and 889 at hospitals, while 799 patients are in critical condition, of whom 89 are on life support.

He added that 6,952 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 176,337, which shows the recovery rate has increased to 88.3 per cent.

The CM said that out of the 1,224 fresh cases of Sindh, 874 (or 71.4 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division alone: 302 of the cityâ€™s new patients are from District East, 176 from District Central, 162 from District South, 116 from District Korangi, 60 from District Malir and 58 from District West.

As for the other districts of the province, Hyderabad has reported 112 new cases, Shaheed Benazirabad 33, Dadu 25, Sanghar and Tando Muhammad Khan 15 each, Ghotki 13, Jamshoro 12, Badin 10, Mirpurkhas 11, Khairpur, Naushehroferoze, Tando Allahyar and Thatta eight each, Sukkur seven, Jacobabad three, and Larkana, Shikarpur and Umerkot two each, he added.

The chief executive urged the people of Sindh to comply with the standard operating procedures issued by his provincial government and take all the precautionary measures to protect themselves against contracting the infectious disease.