Four cops suspended over celebratory fire that killed man

Four policemen were suspended on Wednesday following a video went viral on social media, showing their presence on a mobile van close to the venue of a wedding ceremony whose organisers fired shots in the air, one of which killed a young man.

Twenty-two-year-old Mustafa, son of Ayub, was hit with a bullet fired during the wedding ceremony held in PIB Colony, within the limits of New Town police station, on December 12. The injured was taken to a private hospital where he had breathed his last two days after the incident. The police had arrested two suspects, one of whom was the father of the groom.

Flouting the law, the wedding ceremonyâ€™s organisers had fired shots in the air and the four police personnel, despite their presence, had taken no action against the law violates. The police have yet to disclose the identity of the suspended police personnel.