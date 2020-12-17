36 muharrars transferred

Muharrars (head clerks) of at least 36 police stations have been transferred by DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan. Twenty of them have been transferred to flying squad and 16 to general duty. The police stations included Mangamandi, Akbari Gate, Bhatti Gate, Data Darbar, Gowalmandi, Lohari Gate, Lower Mall, Naulakha, Shalimar, Shalimar, Tibbi City, Barki, Defence-A, Mustafabad, Liaqatabad, Mustafa Town, Millat Park, Shafiqabad, Gulshan-e-Ravi, Model Town, Rang Mahal, Masti Gate, Ravi Road, Nawab Town, Baghbanpura, Faisal Town, Ghalib Market, Civil Lines, Mozang, Sattokatla, Garhi Shahu, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Muslim Town, Qila Gujjar Singh, Sanda, Kot Lakhpat, Sanda and Wahdat Colony.