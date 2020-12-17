close
Thu Dec 17, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
December 17, 2020

Funfair

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
December 17, 2020

LAHORE:The Rafi Peer Theatre Workshop and a renowned group have organised a "Fun Fair" to be held at the New Lahore City, Main Park, Canal Bank Road, here. The event is scheduled from Friday (tomorrow) to Sunday. The event focuses on activities for family entertainment, including puppet show, storytelling, food court, stalls of craft and organic food items, games and music concert.

Latest News

More From Lahore