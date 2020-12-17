tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:The Rafi Peer Theatre Workshop and a renowned group have organised a "Fun Fair" to be held at the New Lahore City, Main Park, Canal Bank Road, here. The event is scheduled from Friday (tomorrow) to Sunday. The event focuses on activities for family entertainment, including puppet show, storytelling, food court, stalls of craft and organic food items, games and music concert.