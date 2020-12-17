Dairy programme online meeting

LAHORE:The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore and Dalum Academy of Agricultural Business Denmark (DAAB) jointly arranged an online collaborative meeting on the topic of Pakistan/Denmark Dairy Knowledge Exchange Programme here on Wednesday at City Campus Lahore.

Stakeholders/Representatives from public and private sector including Livestock & Dairy Development (L&DD) Department Punjab, Pakistan Dairy Association and Dairy Cattle Farmer Association participated in this meeting. Earlier Dr Junaid shared the overall picture of dairy sector of Pakistan. Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad highlighted the role of UVAS for the uplift of livestock sector in the country.