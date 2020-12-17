Man injured in cylinder shop fire

LAHORE:A man sustained burns as a cylinder shop caught a fire in Chota Sanda here on Wednesday. The fire broke out all of sudden and spread due to gas cylinders in the shop. Rescue teams were called who extinguished the fire and shifted the injured to hospital.

PEDDLER: Chuhng Police claimed to have arrested a suspected drug dealer. The arrested suspect has been identified as Tariq. Police recovered at least 20 litres of liquor from his custody. Police claimed that the suspect was a history-sheeter. A case has been registered against him.

Mobile-snatcher held: A suspected mobile-snatcher Ehtasham alias Shamu has been arrested by Shadbagh Investigations Police on Wednesday. Police also recovered three mobile phones, motorbike, cash and illegal weapon from his custody. Police said that multiple cases have been registered against him in various police stations.