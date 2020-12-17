Tributes paid to calligrapher Gohar Qalam

LAHORE:Noted calligraphists and teachers paid glowing tributes to Ustad Khurshid Alam Gohar Qalam, terming him a great patron of our younger generation since he gave the kiss of life to the dying art of calligraphy in the country through his matchless lifelong services.

They were speaking at a condolence reference in memory of Ustad Khurshid Alam Gohar Qalam held under the aegis of Okasha Calligraphy Foundation Wednesday. The speakers included noted scholar of Seerat-e-Nabwi (SAW) Dr Tariq Sharifzada, Calligraphists Association of Pakistan President Irfan Qureshi, Okasha Sahil, Ustad Ahmad Ali Bhatti and Saima Mushtaq.

They said presidential award holder Ustad Khurshid was popular all over the world and his masterpieces were decorating the museums and galleries all over the world. Ustad Gohar Qalam was undoubtedly the most prominent among the contemporary experts of calligraphy.

Okasha Calligraphy Foundation Chairman Okasha Mujahid said the biggest achievement of legendary Ustad Gohar Qalam was rendering a masterpiece of the Holy Quran in 406 different styles “Ajaaib ul Quran” which has been decorating Faisal Masjid in Islamabad. He said Ustad Gohar Qalam made utmost efforts all his life to resurrect the dying art among the younger generation so that they could carry forward this great Islamic heritage spanning over 14 centuries and consolidate their bond with the culture and civilization of Islam. He said Gohar Qalam was not only the pioneer of establishing Calligraphy Department in National College of Arts, Lahore, and taught there for two decades, but he scripted a 15 episode documentary of the 1400-year history of calligraphy titled ‘Noon Wal Qalam’ which was aired from PTV. He also penned over a dozen books on the art of calligraphy and its styles.