APS tragedy martyrs remembered

LAHORE:The Lahore Arts Council on Wednesday observed the sixth anniversary of the deadly attack on Army Public School, Peshawar, in which around 150 people, mostly schoolchildren, were killed.

Different programmes were organised to mark the anniversary. A condolence reference titled “Hum Tum Ko Nahi Bholay” was held at Alhamra Arts Centre which was attended by Punjab Information and Culture Sectary Raja Jahangir Anwar, DGPR Aslam Dogar, Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Saman Rai, Director Art and Culture Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi and other officers of Culture Department.

Raja Jahangir along with all the other officers prayed for the children and teachers martyred in the APS tragedy. Saman Rai said, “Dec 16, 2014, is a black day in the history of Pakistan as we lost total 150 lives, including nearly 144 innocent children.”

Alhamra arranged different activities to pay tributes to the victims of the APS attack. The students of Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts paid tributes to the martyrs through their performances. At the musical tribute ceremony and candlelight vigil, Saman Rai with her team prayed for the martyrs.

Meanwhile, a prayer ceremony was held at Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) head office, Lahore in memory of martyrs of Army Public School incident. Over 200 employees including Managing Director PEF Asad Naeem and DMDs attended the ceremony in the open courtyard of the head office.

Asad Naeem said that the country has gone through several tragic tragedies but the APS mishap shocked the country. He recited Surah Al-Fateha and Surah Al-Ikhlas three times with all the employees and prayed for the eternal peace of the martyrs of the APS tragedy and for such tragedies not to happen again in the country.

He further prayed for the security of the country, development of the country and protection of the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country and the security forces defending the borders.